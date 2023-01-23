A heavy police presence in Marysville on Monday, January 23, 2023. Paul Rodgers file

A heavy police presence in Marysville on Monday, January 23, 2023. Paul Rodgers file

Update: Kimberley RCMP say suspect in custody, lockdown lifted

At 1:35 p.m. Kimberley RCMP announced the situation had been resolved and a suspect was in custody. The lockdown has been lifted.

At 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, Kimberley RCMP posted to social media asking the public to avoid the area of 307th St. between 308th Ave. and 309th Ave. and the surrounding area, due to an “unfolding event.”

Bulletin reporter Paul Rodgers is on the scene, and although police have provided no information, he says there is a drone in the air, a helicopter has flown over and there are several heavily armed law enforcement officers in the area.

More to come.

Previous story
Fatal hazing lawsuit at U.S. university ends with nearly $3M settlement
Next story
Smaller cities can benefit from immigration uptick and pandemic shift: Research

Just Posted

A heavy police presence in Marysville on Monday, January 23, 2023. Paul Rodgers file
Update: Kimberley RCMP say suspect in custody, lockdown lifted

The Hugh Keenleyside Dam near Castlegar was one of three built as part of the Columbia River Treaty. It has had a huge impact on the Columbia River valley all the way to Revelstoke. Photo: Contributed
Next round of Columbia River Treaty talks to get underway this week

Just before 1 am, Fire and Emergency Services responded to the structure fire with two apparatus and four firefighters. Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished a vehicle that was fully involved and had spread to the home.
Cranbrook fire department tackles two fires early Saturday morning

The playground in Nanaimo’s Maffeo Sutton Park installed ‘we-swings’ which allow someone in a wheelchair to swing with another person. (News Bulletin photo)
Kootenay Rockies Tourism invites those with ideas for accessible tourism projects to apply for Spark Program