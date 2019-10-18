May 1945 on VE (Victory in Europe) Day in Kimberley. The parade is pictured coming down Deer Park Ave and turning onto Spokane Street. (Columbia Basin Regional Institute file)

Kimberley Pipe Band hosting Ceilidh fundraiser ahead of trip to Netherlands

Enjoy live music, food, dancing, and more at The Road to 2020 concert.

The Kimberley Pipe Band will be travelling to the Netherlands from April 23 to May 7, 2020, in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation.

Pipe Band Volunteer Jim Webster says that the Kimberley Pipe Band will travel to the Netherlands to honour this anniversary as part of an 80 member pipeband, being coordinated by the Kelowna Pipe Band.

The band will be performing at ceremonies throughout the Netherlands as well as at Vimy Ridge in France.

“In the final months of World War II, Canadian Armed Forces led the fight to liberate the Netherlands from Nazi occupation,” explained Webster. “The first Canadian Army fought to open the port on Antwerp and to clear northern and western Netherlands of occupying forces. On May 5th, 1945, Canadian General Charles Foulkes, commander of the 1st Canadian Corp, accepted the German surrender.”

Webster adds that a group of local volunteers have come together to assist the Pipe Band’s fundraising efforts which includes a Ceilidh at the Kimberley Conference Centre. The Ceilidh will take place on November 9, 2019, starting at 5 p.m.. Tickets are $65, available online at kimberleypipeband.ca, eventbrite.ca, or at Centre 64. Only a number of tickets remain.

“We invite the community to come out and support the band and have a fun evening,” said Webster. “All proceeds will go toward the band’s expenses and travel costs.”

He says that the Pipe Band will also be playing at the Kimberley Remembrance Day ceremony, two days after the Ceilidh performance.

The Ceilidh will include a full evening of entertainment and activities including:

– A gourmet rib and chicken buffet dinner

– Salute to the Veterans of the Netherlands Campaign – Retired Brig. General David Corbould

– Performance by the Kimberley Pipe Band

– Leila Cooper and Hali Duncan Highland Dancers

– James Neve

– Silent auction with over 30 items from local businesses

– Live auction with auctioneer Mayor Don McCormick

– Live music and dancing featuring The Choice with Guest Brass Monkey – a seven member ‘party’ band

For more information contact Jim Webster at 250.427.8001.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
