Past and present board members from Kimberley Golf Club are pictured signing a financial agreement for the sale of the course to Purcell International Education. Pictured from left to right (bottom) Duncan MacLeod, President of Purcell International Education, Ron Christensen, President of the Board of Directors at KGC, Ron Osterkampf, Vice President of the Board of Directors at KGC. (Top) John Burrell, past Board Member at KGC, Simon Jones, Director of Golf at KGC, Anne Wright, past Board Member at KGC, Derek Baker, Financial Secretary at KGC and Bob Mclean, Vice President of the Board of Directors at KGC. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Kimberley Golf Club proceeds with sale of course

Purcell International Education is purchasing the 18-hole course.

The Kimberley Golf Club is officially proceeding with the sale of the course to Purcell International Education after signing a financial agreement at a special meeting on Tuesday.

Past and present board members were at the meeting, along with KGC’s Director of Golf Simon Jones and President of Purcell International Education Duncan MacLeod, who is heading up plans for the proposed International School that will be located on the course’s property.

READ MORE: Kimberley Golf Club members vote to proceed with sale of course

Back in October of last year, KGC members voted in agreement to sell the course, with Golf Club Board President Ron Christensen saying the agreement is the best possible outcome for everyone.

On Tuesday Christensen explained that there is still much legal work ahead before the sale officially goes through, and expects a meeting of club members and another vote to take place in the coming weeks.

“We’ve been working for nearly a year on this. The next step will be working towards finalizing the deal and receiving a vote from our membership,” said Christensen.

There will be a special general members meeting held alongside their Annual General Meeting, where a secret ballot vote will take place.

READ MORE: Kimberley Golf Course will operate as usual this summer

Despite the progress in the sale, the course will continue to operate as usual for the remainder of the season, and Christensen says there will still be access to the course when the school is operational. 18 holes will remain, although four holes will need to be relocated.

Once Purcell International Education takes over the ownership, plans will move forward to build an International School at the course’s location. Plans for the school are still in the very early stages and more information will soon be available.

More to come.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman, 37, among six killed in Alaska floatplane crash
Next story
Cranbrook History Centre requests increase to annual city grant

Just Posted

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

Eagles soar into Nelson Fight Night

Eight Cranbrook Eagles Boxers showed off their talent against their respective opponents

Cranbrook Lacrosse hosts tournament

Teams from B.C. and Alberta came to Cranbrook to take part in the Kootenay Box Lacrosse Tournament

City adopts tax rate bylaw with 3.97 per cent increase

Cranbrook city council has formally approved the a tax rate bylaw that… Continue reading

Chernove wins two medals in Italy

The Cranbrook cyclist competed at the first round of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read