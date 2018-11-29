Kimberley gets second recreational cannabis license

Earth’s Own Naturals Ltd., located in Kimberley, is the second recreational cannabis store in B.C. to receive a license.

Owner and operator Alan Bowler says Earth’s Own Naturals will be announcing the date of their grand opening in the near future.

Laurie Weitzel, who co-owns the shop with Bowler, says that their team is very happy to receive the licensing.

“We’re excited about the whole industry and this is a great start,” Weitzel said. “It’s great that Canada has legalized Cannabis and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

She adds that the shop is currently closed and it will take them a few days to get their first order together, as well as get on board with the new process, so stay tuned for their opening day.

The shop will sell dried cannabis, oils, seeds in the future and accessories.

Earth’s Own Naturals Ltd. would like to give a special thanks to the municipality, Kimberley, surrounding communities and clientele.



