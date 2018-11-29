Earth’s Own Naturals/Facebook file.

Kimberley gets second recreational cannabis license

Earth’s Own Naturals Ltd., located in Kimberley, is the second recreational cannabis store in B.C. to receive a license.

Owner and operator Alan Bowler says Earth’s Own Naturals will be announcing the date of their grand opening in the near future.

READ MORE: B.C. Government issues first recreational pot shop license in Kimberley

Laurie Weitzel, who co-owns the shop with Bowler, says that their team is very happy to receive the licensing.

“We’re excited about the whole industry and this is a great start,” Weitzel said. “It’s great that Canada has legalized Cannabis and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

She adds that the shop is currently closed and it will take them a few days to get their first order together, as well as get on board with the new process, so stay tuned for their opening day.

The shop will sell dried cannabis, oils, seeds in the future and accessories.

Earth’s Own Naturals Ltd. would like to give a special thanks to the municipality, Kimberley, surrounding communities and clientele.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian MP, wife, urge support for people with episodic disabilities

Just Posted

Woman granted bail in murder case

Bail was granted for a woman charged with second degree murder following… Continue reading

Timber-frame structure at Cranbrook History Centre enters phase two

As you may have noticed while driving down the strip, the timber-frame… Continue reading

Panthers at Wickfest 2018

An East Kootenay girls hockey team — the Pink Panthers — took… Continue reading

Danger: The ice is still thin

Winter may be just around the corner, but it’s too early to head out on to the outdoor ice.

HIGHLIGHTS: ICE lose 3-1 to Moose Jaw Warriors

Kootenay ICE have lost their sixth straight game after a tough night at Western Financial Place

Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system

Phones, radio and television stations expected to light up with emergency message

Medical journal calls on Canada to ramp up climate action, curb air pollution

The first recommendation in the report is simply to track the number of heat-related illnesses and deaths in Canada

Canadian MP, wife, urge support for people with episodic disabilities

Fort McMurray-Cold Lake MP David Yurdiga says he’s heard from thousands of Canadians living with episodic disabilities

Canada on track for Friday signing of USMCA once details finalized: Freeland

Canada has been in touch with the Americans and the Mexicans since arriving in Buenos Aires, officials say

Trump derides lawyer Michael Cohen as ‘weak person’ after bombshell guilty plea

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia

7 cities in B.C. break heat records

Wednesday was wet but balmy for the province

B.C. to share gambling revenue with Indigenous communities

Premier John Horgan says legislation coming to enact UNDRIP

B.C. police officer raises concerns about online edible sales

He was shocked to bust a woman allegedly selling weed-laced brownies with 40 times the recommended single dose of THC

Irregular migrants will cost Canada over $340 million, says PBO

The average cost for migrants who entered the country between April 2017 and March 2018 is just over $14,000

Most Read