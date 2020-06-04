Kimberley/Cranbrook RCMP recognize ten years of auxiliary constable service

Sgt. Chris Newel and S/Sgt. Barry Graham would like to recognize ten years of dedicated RCMP auxiliary constable service. Noel Oslund and Bruce Smith of Cranbrook became RCMP auxiliary officers in October of 2009. As a volunteer they underwent extensive training and then went on to assist RCMP members in both Cranbrook and Kimberley for ten years.

The two put in hundreds of volunteer hours over the years in the two cities. Although they often rode with regular members of the RCMP their primary role was in Community Relations. They have lead numerous parades and assisted at other events such as the Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo and Wasa Triathalon. Their service is especially critical during large scale incidents such as forest fires and flooding.

In Aug 2019 Bruce and Noel retired from the program. Sgt. Newel and auxiliary coordinator Cst. Scott Payne presented them with their encased badges as a memento of their dedicated service.

Both Sgt. Newel and S/Sgt. Graham wish to pass on their appreciation for the hard work and commitment to our communities over the years.

RELATED: Kimberley RCMP Sgt. wins award

RELATED: Three Constables from the Kimberley RCMP Detachment were recipients of this year’s Alexa’s Team award



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP