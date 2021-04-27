Kimberley, Cranbrook Chamber seek to hire Business Recovery Advisor

A new full-time, contractual position of Business Recovery Advisor has been created for Kimberley-Cranbrook, resulting from a partnership between the Chambers of Commerce of Columbia Valley, Cranbrook and Kimberley, Kootenay Employment Services (KES) and the Golden Community Coop (GCC).

Last week, the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior (ETSI-BC) announced the funding recipients of the Rural Business and Community Recover (RBCR) Program. Through this the Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce attained funding to lead a group of partner stakeholders covering a micro region of Columbia Valley, Cranbrook, Kimberley and Golden.

“We were excited with the interest shown by communities and business support organizations throughout the Southern Interior to hire Recovery Advisors through this funding,” said Laurel Douglas, CEO of ETSI-BC. “We are delighted to provide this assistance in our region with support from the Province of British Columbia as it delivers on its StrongerBC Plan.”

The ETSI-BC adjudication team selected 20 successful applicants, whose projects will create a total of 30 part-time and full-time Recovery Advisor positions.

The Cranbrook-Kimberley advisor position will run from early May to April 30, 2022 at a wage range of $24 per hour. The successful candidate will be selected by the KES team with input from the Cranbrook and Kimberley Chambers of Commerce and will be reporting to program coordinator Gregg Berg of KES and will work with colleagues through the various partner agencies and a network of advisors throughout the Southern Interior.

Daniel Holden, general manager of the Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce confirmed that the successful applicant will receive training and have a network of 20 other advisors to draw from.

The successful candidate will have numerous tasks and deliverables they’ll be responsible for, but two of the most important things they should have accomplished by the end of their contract is to have connected with a minimum of 300 of the area’s businesses and ensured they are receiving all available supports through grants, advisors, loans and funding opportunities.

They will also be responsible with creating a database of all the area’s businesses to track their struggles and what opportunities exist that could better support them.

Applications are due by April 30 and should be submitted to Gregg Berg of KES at gb@kes.bc.ca



