Kimberley business donates to Cranbrook non-profits

Kim Weitzel and Alan Bowler present a cheque to Gwen Noble (middle), the executive director of the Community Connections Society of Southeast B.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

Alan Bowler and Laurie Weitzel with Earth’s Own Naturals in Kimberley donated just over $3,000 to two Cranbrook non-profits that provide services and programming for men.

Bowler and Weitzel presented a $1,630 cheque to Gwen Noble with the Community Connections Society of Southeast B.C. and another cheque of the same amount to Summit Community Services Society on Wednesday afternoon.

The money was raised through membership fees to their cannabis dispensary in Kimberley. All told, over $9,000 was distributed to charitable causes in both Cranbrook and Kimberley.

Pictured below: Weitzel and Bowler present a cheque to Robin Hartt of Summit Community Services Society on Wednesday afteroon in Cranbrook.