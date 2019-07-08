File photo

Kimberley Break and Enter suspects arrested in Cranbrook

A 44 year-old man was held in custody, has five outstanding warrants, say RCMP.

Kimberley RCMP is reporting that two people were arrested in Cranbrook on Tuesday, July 3, 2019 after allegedly breaking and entering into a property in Kimberley.

Sgt. Chris Newel explained that Kimberley RCMP received a report of a theft that happened around 7:30 a.m.. A 44-year old man has five outstanding warrants and was placed in custody.

“The owner of the building got an alert and through a video stream noted a person removing tools and other items from his shop and putting them into a car,” Newel explained in a press release. “Police were contacted and learned two subjects had purchased a motor home from the complainant the night before. He was able to provide additional information on the suspects, vehicle descriptions and the fact they might be in Cranbrook.”

He adds that both Cranbrook and Kimberley officers conducted patrols and located the suspect vehicle, just off Hwy 3, west of Cranbrook.

Both a male and female were arrested at the time, and a short time later the motor home was located. Police believed stolen property was inside the motor home and applied for a search warrant.

“A Judicial Justice of the Peace authorized the search warrant and police executed the warrant the morning of July 4. Inside was the stolen property from the Kimberley break and enter,” explained Newel, adding that police also found items reported stolen from a vehicle in Vernon on July 1. “The investigation and arrest was a result of excellent team work by Cranbrook, and Kimberley General Duty members, Police Dog Service, the Crime Reduction Unit and Traffic Services.”

