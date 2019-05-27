Kimberley Arts Council cancels Summer Theatre

Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64 has announced the cancellation of the much anticipated Kimberley Summer Playhouse season of summer theatre planned for July and August at Centre 64. Speaking on behalf of the arts council’s board of directors, board secretary Mike Redfern stated, “Due to unforeseen circumstances planning for the upcoming season came to an unexpected halt early in April. Despite the board’s best efforts to restart the project, including an attempt to limit the season to one play rather than the two plays originally planned, time eventually ran out on hiring all the personnel needed in time to mount a successful season of professional theatre and the board has reluctantly had to recognize that it is no longer possible to proceed with the project.”

Grants already received from funding organizations have been returned and other grant applications in the works have been withdrawn. Personnel already recruited and working on the project have been compensated for their time and efforts. “It has been a difficult two months for arts council directors for whom the Kimberley Summer Playhouse project marked a further expansion of the community programs offered by the arts council, adding to the success of First Saturdays and the Kimberley Kaleidoscope arts festival,” stated Redfern. “The board has also made great strides over the past couple of years in enhancing the experience for patrons of the theatre at Centre 64. In December 2018 a lift to the upper floor theatre was installed to provide access for wheelchairs and other mobility impaired patrons, and by the end of 2019 all the old and worn theatre seats at Centre 64 will have been replaced with brand new seating, including some extra wide seats and removable seats to make space for wheelchairs. It is five years since the demise of the former Kimberley Summer Theatre and the arts council board is anxious to bring summer theatre back to Kimberley if it can find a way of doing so.”

