Kimberley and Cranbrook residents can now drop in at local clinic for their first vaccine dose

The drop in is only for those who haven’t had a first dose

Any Kimberley or Cranbrook resident, 12 and over, who has not yet received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine may now attend the regular vaccine clinic at Centennial Hall or the Cranbrook Curling Club without an appointment.

You can arrive, register on the spot and receive the shot. Drop in clinic hours for Kimberleythe month of June are five days a week, beginning at 3 p.m. Please check the Interior health website as closing times for these clinics vary.

For Cranbrook most drop in days in June begin at noon. Again check the website for the schedule

Please note: drop-in clinics are for first dose only; second dose notifications are sent by email, phone, or text when it is time to book an appointment.



