Kimberley Alpine Resort to open on Friday, Dec. 17 for 2021-22 season

Kimberley Alpine Resort has announced that, thanks to the recent dump of nearly 60 centimetres of snow, the opening date for the 2021-22 season will be Friday, Dec. 17.

The resort will have numerous runs open, with access from the Northstar Quad Chair, Easter Chair and the Magic Carpet. The Tamarack Chair and Owl T-Bar will open shortly. More snow is forecasted for the end of the week.

Check their website at www.skikimberley.com for continued updates on ski run and chair openings.

All resort services will also open on Friday, Dec. 17. Guest services will be open for pass processing and to provide information from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Wednesday Dec. 14 to Friday and will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting Friday.

Resort staff recommends loading your proof of vaccination and getting your ski pass processed early to avoid lineups. Guest services can be reached at 250-432-4881.

Make sure to familiarize yourself with the resort’s “COVID-19 Know Before You Go” policies, which can be found here: https://skikimberley.com/covid-19/

The Stemwinder Bar and Grill will be open for lunch and apres, Slopeside Cafeteria for breakfast, coffee and lunch and Buckhorn and Main for dinner, plus lunch on weekdays and holidays.

Winter Sports School, the Rental and Repair Shop and the Sports Alpine Retail will be open Friday, with Wildhorse Daycare opening Saturday.

Lift tickets will be available for a discounted rate until the Tamarack chair opens.

Resort crews will be out on the hill in machinery continuing to prepare the mountain for the season, so it is important to be aware and to follow the up-tracking rules. There is a designated up-tracking zone on the Boundary run, and it is not allowed anywhere else on the mountain. Up-trackers are required to have a valid KAR lift ticket or season pass on them at all times.