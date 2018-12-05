Kimberley Alpine Resort/Facebook file.

Kimberley Alpine Resort to open Dec. 15

Kimberley season pass holders can ski at Kicking Horse, Fernie, Nikiska for free as local opening delayed

Kimberley Alpine Resort has announced that they are planning to open on Saturday, Dec.r 15, 2018.

Marketing Manager Megan Field says crews have been working hard to get the mountain ready.

“We’ve received half a foot of fresh snow in the last week, and current colder temperatures are creating great snowmaking conditions,” said Field.

Until the resort opens, Kimberley season pass holders can ski for free at Fernie Alpine Resort, which is now open, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort (opening Friday, Dec. 7) and Nakiska, which is also open.

Field says the entire team at KAR looks forward to seeing everyone on the 15th.

KAR is also looking for volunteers for their events for the entire season. Various roles include face painting, kids activities and games, on hill duties (set up and tear down) and more. Perks include lift tickets and meal vouchers. Email events@skikimberley.com for more information.


