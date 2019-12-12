Kimberley Alpine Resort schedules opening day for December 18

Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR) has announced that they’ve pushed back their opening day, which was slated for December 14, and are now opening for the season on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

In a post on Facebook, KAR said they are planning to open for winter operations on the 18th, on the North Star Express Quad chair servicing the main run and the Magic Carpet will be open for the owl learning area.

“Snowmaking crews have been taking advantage of recent cooler temperatures and working around the clock to make as much snow as they can to get the Main ready for opening,” reads the post. “Please check out our snow report for ongoing updates in regards to other terrain and lift openings.”

KAR says that Kimberley season pass holders will continue to be able to ski and ride for free at other Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR) hills until they open.

Guest Services will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Sunday, December 15, for season pass processing and any other inquiries. Following that, they will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Skiers and boarders can also fill out their wavers online and have their seasons passes mailed to them, to avoid lineups at guest services.

READ MORE: Summer glading and mowing at Kimberley Alpine Resort improves terrain

According to Fernie Alpine Resort’s web updates, a large majority of the mountain is open to skiers and snowboarders alike. Their official opening day was on November 30, and since then many runs have been opening up as more snow falls.

Matt Mosteller, Vice President for RCR, says that conditions are Fernie are getting better all the time and the forecast for the rest of the winter is looking ideal.

“At Fernie, it snowed a bunch over the weekend and runs are getting groomed and opening almost by the minute,” said Mosteller. “Even more snow fell last night, and it’s looking really positive for the ski season.

“Looking ahead, the forecast for our region, from many different forecasters, all have great predictions for fantastic ski conditions.”

Nakiska Ski Area, in Alberta, is also open for the season, with their opening day having taken place on November 29. Four out of six lifts are open.

Panorama Mountain Resort, located in Invermere, have nine out of ten lifts open.

To check the status of lifts and the snow report for any of the nearby ski hills, simply go to their website and click on Snow Report.



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter