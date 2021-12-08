Kimberley Alpine Resort is unable to open on Dec. 11 and will be reviewing the situation on a day-to-day basis, despite recent snowfall and colder temperatures allowing for snowmaking. Bulletin file.

Kimberley Alpine Resort pushes opening date back

Resort moves from Dec. 11 to ‘reviewing situation on day-to-day basis’

While the recent dip in temperatures has allowed them to ramp up snowmaking operations, Kimberley Alpine Resort announced Tuesday, Dec. 7 that they have to reassess their opening date and rather than opening on Dec. 11, they will be reviewing the situation on a day-to-day basis.

READ MORE: ‘Very little to work with’: FAR opening day pushed

KAR pass holders are able to ski for free at other RCR resorts until the resort opens, but unfortunately the nearest location Fernie Alpine Resort, has been dealing with even worse early-winter conditions and have also had to push back their opening date.

It’s not always easy to predict what Mother Nature is going to do; for instance last year KAR was able to open a day early due to more ideal conditions.

READ MORE: Kimberley Alpine Resort to begin season one day early

Make sure to follow the resort on their social media channels for more updates on their new opening date for the 2021-22 season.


