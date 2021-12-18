Kimberley Alpine Resort closed Saturday due to fire in Northstar Quad lift hut

There has been a fire in the lift operator hut at the top station of the Northstar Quad chair. As a result of this, the lift is currently inoperable. There have been no injuries. The RCMP and Kimberley Fire Department are on scene and are investigating this incident.

Unfortunately, due to this incident, the ski resort lifts will not be in operation today. We ask that everyone please stay off the mountain including any up-tracking, and if you are not already in-resort please do not come up to the resort today.

Guest Services will be open to handle any guest enquiries, refund requests, etc. 250-427-4881. Please be patient with our staff as they deal with the volume of enquiries.

KAR Season pass holders are able to ski at other RCR ski resorts while the NSX Quad chair is down.