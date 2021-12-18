Kimberley Alpine Resort closed Saturday due to fire in Northstar Quad lift hut

X

There has been a fire in the lift operator hut at the top station of the Northstar Quad chair. As a result of this, the lift is currently inoperable. There have been no injuries. The RCMP and Kimberley Fire Department are on scene and are investigating this incident.

Unfortunately, due to this incident, the ski resort lifts will not be in operation today. We ask that everyone please stay off the mountain including any up-tracking, and if you are not already in-resort please do not come up to the resort today.

Guest Services will be open to handle any guest enquiries, refund requests, etc. 250-427-4881. Please be patient with our staff as they deal with the volume of enquiries.

KAR Season pass holders are able to ski at other RCR ski resorts while the NSX Quad chair is down.

Previous story
Alberta reports rare case of atypical mad cow disease; says no risk to human health
Next story
WestJet ‘strongly opposes’ travel advisory

Just Posted

X
Kimberley Alpine Resort closed Saturday due to fire in Northstar Quad lift hut

Brent Bidston of Angel Flight with some of the first patients to fly in Angel Flight East Kootenay’s new Cessna 414A on Dec. 15 2021. (Image courtesy of Angel Flight East Kootenay)
Angel Flight East Kootenay’s new plane takes to the skies

15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to hit the East Kootenay region over the weekend, according to Environment Canada. (Cranbrook Townsman file)
More snow on the way for East Kootenay region

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 14, 2021. Hockey games and other indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity starting Monday, Dec. 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge