KIJHL finalizing plans as province advances return to sport guidelines

Regional Jr. B hockey league finalizing plans as province gives go-ahead for return to sport

The KIJHL is ramping up planning for the hockey season following the province’s approval of moving into Phase 3 of viaSport’s ‘Return to Sport’ plan.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has reviewed the viaSport Phase 3 guidelines, which addresses contact activities, cohorts, competitions, high-performance training environments and travel.

“Sport is an important part of mental and physical health for children, youth, families and our communities,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer in a viaSport press release. “These guidelines will enable the social and emotional benefits of sport, while ensuring the sports activities remain as safe as possible.”

The Kimberley Dynamiters are set to open their main camp at the Kimberley Civic Centre from Sept. 18-20, while the regular season is set to begin on Oct. 2.