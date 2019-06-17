KEYSA offers to support potential BMX track reconstruction

A local youth soccer organization hoping to construct an indoor facility at Balment Park is lending its support towards the potential reconstruction of a nearby BMX track that may be affected by the project.

The Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association (KEYSA) has offered to commit up to $10,000 of in-kind contributions to go towards reconstruction of the BMX track, which could be potentially impacted by the pending construction of an indoor facility between the course and the Cranbrook Curling Centre.

The offer was made in a letter sent to Mayor and city council dated May 23, however, it was not included in the June 10th regular council agenda.

“In efforts to forward discussions and in anticipation of a License of Occupation for KEYSA to construction [sic] and operate an indoor sports facility at Balment Park, KEYSA has prepared this letter to provide our commitment to any potential costs should the BMX track need to be reconstructed at Balment Park,” reads a section of the correspondence.

The indoor facility debate has been ongoing since the fall of 2017.

The facility proposal includes 2,400 square metres of indoor, heated floor space on artificial turf with a multi-use purpose that appeals to sports such as soccer, baseball, football, lacrosse, basketball and more. Organizers are also hoping to offer it as a rental space for conferences or trade shows, as well as to the school district for school activities.

Options were first examined at an open house in June last year, with potential locations narrowed down to Moir Park and Balment Park. KEYSA declined a License of Occupation at Moir Park due to budgetary concerns over the financial viability of the project in a remote part of town.

However, Council eventually voted to place the facility in Balment Park and zeroed in on a location in between the existing BMX track and the Cranbrook Curling Centre. As of the last update out of city hall, city staff are working with KEYSA representatives to identify some outstanding logistical details ahead of the planned construction once the BMX season ends after September.

Both the Cranbrook Curling Club and the Sam Steele Society have spoken out against the proposed location at Balment Park.



