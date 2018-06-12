KEYSA is leading the charge for an indoor sports facility in Cranbrook similar to what is pictured above. Photo submitted.

KEYSA Indoor Sports Facility Location Open House Set For June 20

The City of Cranbrook is examining a number of areas of the community to erect an indoor sports facility/dome – a project spearheaded by the Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association (KEYSA).

The organization is seeking approval from the City on a location for the facility, so construction can begin late this summer with a projected opening of November 2018.

KEYSA was successful in community fundraising while securing a number of grants for the project.

This facility will help partially fill gaps in some of the recreation shortfalls identified in the City of Cranbrook Parks & Recreation Master Plan.

The purpose of the open house is to provide the public an opportunity to review the potential locations proposed at Moir Park and Balment Park, ask questions and provide feedback to the City of Cranbrook on their preferred location.

The open house will be held at Western Financial Place Lobby, Wednesday, June 20, 2018 from 5v pm to 8 pm.

