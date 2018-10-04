Key City Theatre shows relocated due to renos

Jesse Cook will be performing at the Cranbrook Alliance Church on Thursday, Oct. 4.

Due to ongoing renovations that are strengthening the roof of the Key City Theatre, two upcoming performances have been relocated to other venues in and near Cranbrook.

The Jesse Cook performance will now be hosted by the Cranbrook Alliance Church on the same scheduled day of Thursday, Oct. 4.

Additionally, Mike Delamont’s ‘Hell Yeah! An Evening with the Devil’ has been relocated to the Wildhorse Theatre at Fort Steele on Oct. 6.

Again, both shows are still being held on the same days as originally scheduled, just in different locations.

The Key City Theatre roof reinforcement has gone beautifully, however, a few more days are needed to be ready for local and visiting patrons.

“In order to give our Jesse Cook (October 4) and Mike Delamont (October 6) fans the best experience we have relocated these two shows,” reads a press release issued by the Key City Theatre.

Jesse Cook will play the beautiful Cranbrook Alliance Church at 1200 Kootenay Street North. Mike Delamont’s Hell Yeah! An Evening with the Devil will be taking place at the historic Wildhorse Theatre at Fort Steele.

“This is going to be a great opportunity for our patrons to experience these artists in these great venues. Rows at the venues will be numbered the same as our seating at Key City Theatre but seats within each row may not be exactly as purchased,” continues the release. “We will strive to accommodate patron preferences but cannot guarantee exact placement. Ushers will assist you in finding seats.”

If anyone has any questions about the relocated shows, call the theatre at 250-426-7006.

Work has been ongoing at the Key City Theatre since the summer, when contractors began strengthening the roof trusses.