Key City Theatre raising money for new stage curtains

The Key City Theatre Society is putting out a curtain call.

The organization, preparing for it’s 39th season, is raising money to replace the existing stage curtains, which are looking more shabby than chic, according to a press release announcing the fundraiser.

Replacing the stage curtain also complements the extensive upgrades that have been underway at the facility over the last few months.

“With 18 draws starting on Mother’s Day-May 9 through to Father’s Day-June 20, our ‘Raise the Curtain’ Fundraiser has some amazing and unique prizes to be won,” said Julie Godsave, chair of the Key City Theatre Society Fundraising Committee. “A special thank you to all of our wonderful sponsors for their incredible generosity. Without their support, this raffle wouldn’t be possible.

“Our goal is to sell all 1000 tickets with hopes that we can ‘Raise the Curtain’ and welcome our guests back to the gem that is Key City Theatre and to enjoy the Performing Arts together once again. If you’re still considering what to buy for Mom & Dad, a ticket would make a great gift — just be sure to purchase one before May 9th to be eligible for all the raffle prizes.”

The campaign has already benefited from a generous $10,000 gift donated by the Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club.

“Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary is thrilled to support the Key City Theatre’s Raise the Curtain campaign,” said Lynnette Wray, President. “We love working with KCT on our club’s Rockies Film Festival, and many of our club members are regulars at KCT performances. We’re so pleased to support the continued enhancement of this important cultural resource in our community and region.”

Every ticket is entered into all of the draws which will be broadcast live on the Key City Theatre Facebook page.

“We are so thankful for the flood of support we have received from our sponsors and patrons,” said Landon Elliott, chair of the Key City Theatre Society. “These tickets are more than just a chance for a great prize, they are your chance to be a part of the performance for years to come.”

Tickets are available at by calling the box office at 250-426-7006 or visiting the website. Winners will be contacted by telephone or email.