Key City Theatre calling on Indigenous artists for upcoming exhibit

Local First Nations, Inuit and Métis artists encouraged to showcase their work this fall

Key City Theatre is looking for Indigenous artists to be part of the gallery this fall.

The theatre is putting out a call to local First Nations, Inuit and Métis artists to showcase their work in the Key City Art Gallery in September and October of this year.

“Key City Theatre is grateful to live, work, play and create on the traditional and unceded territories of the Ktunaxa peoples,” Key City said in a release. “In the spirit of reconciliation, we are extending an invitation to local First Nations, Inuit and Métis artists to utilize our gallery space.”

It will be a group exhibition with the number of works being determined by available space. Artists can range in experience from beginners to professionals. Preferred mediums include photography, paintings, textile, wall hangings and other hangable art. Artists can choose whether they wish to post the art for sale or display purposes only.

Key City Theatre has also offered to waive their commission on any sales in an effort to support emerging artists.

Interested artists can fill out a form online at keycitytheatre.com or drop off a form to the Key City Theatre box office.

The deadline for submission is August 19, 2022 with works being displayed from September 1 to October 15, 2022.

Questions or clarifications should be directed to Brenda Burley at 250-421-2793 or brenda@keycitytheatre.com.