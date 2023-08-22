Kelowna wildfire sees no change overnight

All evacuation orders and alerts remain the same for the Walroy Lake wildfire

Glenmore and Snowsell in Kelowna during the Aug. 18, 2023 wildfires. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

The Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna’s Clifton and McKinley neighbourhoods saw no changes Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Many people reported rain in the area while some reported they heard thunder and lightning but as of early Tuesday morning, the blaze remains at 769 hectares.

Smoke blanketing Kelowna had made it difficult for BC Wildfire Services to keep the size of the blaze updated.

While West Kelowna and Lake Country saw some properties evacuation orders be downgraded to alerts, the same cannot be said in Kelowna as all evacuation orders and alerts remain the same for the Walroy Lake wildfire.

For a map of evacuation orders and alerts visit cordemergency.ca/map.

The Walroy Lake wildfire has been part of the Grouse Complex since Saturday night. It is a Grouse Complex with the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna and the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

READ MORE: ‘Single angel firefighter’ stays behind to fight flames with garden hose in West Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKelownaOkanagan