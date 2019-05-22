Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

A two-year-old boy is suffering from cracked skull and an injured spleen after falling three storeys from a balcony in Rutland.

The toddler was found hysterically crying by a neighbour on the ground level. When the neighbour picked the boy up there was a bump on his head the size of a golf ball.

“I heard him crying and saw him in the fetal position in my brother’s backyard,” said neighbour Amanda Beaudry. “I had no clue he fell from the balcony, at first I thought he was abandoned.”

The boy fell from an apartment building in the 100-block of Gerstmar Road in Rutland at approximately 7 a.m on May 18.

“I called the ambulance immediately and it took the mother about 15 minutes of the child being in my apartment to come to the door,” said Beaudry.

READ MORE: Toddler sustains serious injuries after falling from Rutland balcony

She said the child was airlifted to B.C. Children’s Hospital where his mother is with him now.

The boy had fallen and hit a ceramic and Beaudry believes he hit the chain-linked fence first.

Police said the Ministry of Child and Family Development have been notified.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nevada court orders former Vancouver man to pay back $21.7M to investors
Next story
16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

Just Posted

Cranbrook Bandits resilient in weekend games

The junior Bandits went 2-2 at home, while the senior Bandits went 3-1 in Kalispell

Wild Horse Theatre Talent Show this weekend

All eyes on Fort Steele this weekend, when the inaugural Wild Horse… Continue reading

Fernie women step in to save autism program

Branch Out Learning and Behaviour Therapy to replace EK Behaviour Intervention Program in June

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

May 19-25: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers at the… Continue reading

Cranbrook to host BC women’s, men’s curling championships

Top curling teams to battle for provincial championship in the Kootenays in 2020

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Support growing for orphaned Okanagan child after father dies in highway crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

The government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

UPDATED: B.C. man says he’ll take People’s Party lawsuit as far as he can

Federal judge shut down Satinder Dhillon’s ‘nonsensical’ motion to bar use of PPC name in byelection

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

Canada stripping citizenship from Chinese man over alleged marriage fraud

The move comes amid severely strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing

Nevada court orders former Vancouver man to pay back $21.7M to investors

The commission says Michael Lathigee committed fraud over a decade ago

Most Read