(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Kelowna taxi driver assaulted and robbed by passengers

The incident happened in the Mission the morning of Jan. 17

A taxi driver was assaulted in the Mission neighbourhood of Kelowna early Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning.

After picking up the men, the taxi took them to the Raymer Road and Riley Court area around 6:20 a.m., according to a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

Police say the driver was then hit with a weapon, causing the taxi to drive into a fence.

The men robbed the driver and took off on foot. The driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

There is no description of the suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

READ MORE: Activists gather as trees cut down at Kelowna affordable housing project

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultKelownaRCMPtaxi

Previous story
West Kootenay elementary school set to have clean water for first time in 5 years
Next story
State of local emergency after rockslide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos

Just Posted

Free Press file
Work site fatality in Sparwood

Clockwise from top left: The Bubble Hut Cafe is a locally owned and family operated bubble tea shop and full service cafe; Ellas’ Restaurant is owned and operated by Rohan Blair and Aleitha Harvey; Lindsay Sacket of Kimberley’s Travelling Top-Ups; Opening days at Popeyes Chicken.
Kootenay Regional Business Round-Up

At the Cranbrook Library
What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

The Cranbrook U18 Bucks took home the gold medal in their home tournament with a 6-1 finish over Salmon Arm in the final game. Back Row L to R: Assistant Coaches Charlie Cooper and Darin Conroy, Rhys Williams, Brayden Conroy, Jayden Logodi, Carter Chown, Cohen Bell, Liam Wienke, Caden Williams, Rhys Wienke, Josh Kallies, Greyson Meisner, Linden Keiver, Cohen Langenbach, Quinn Cooper, Head Coach Jeff Keiver. Front Row L to R: Brody Taylor, Aidan McKay, Ryder Duczek, Nick Vopat, Vinny Fiorentino, Brennan Koch
U18 Bucks win gold at home tournament