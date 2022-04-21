(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP investigating after children suffer burn-like injuries at park

Incident happened on April 18

RCMP confirm two young children suffered burn-like injuries after touching bear statues in Kelowna City Park.

Police say the incident happened on April 18. It appears an unknown substance may have been smeared on the statues. RCMP add the city had cleaned the statues on April 19th after the children’s mother called them.

The incident is similar to one that happened at Aspenwood Elementary school in Port Moody on April 14. Seven children were treated for minor injuries after an “unknown substance” was smeared across the school playground. Port Moody police believe the substance was hot sauce.

Kelowna RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.

Read More: UPDATE: Person collecting for BC Cancer Foundation was legitimate, says Kelowna RCMP

Read More: UPDATE: Driver identified from early morning crash into Kelowna building

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelownaparks

Previous story
Fundraiser started for Ukrainian pastor’s family after house fire suspected of arson in Victoria
Next story
B.C. wants to know which jobs are too dangerous for young workers

Just Posted

Tom Renney, CEO for Hockey Canada, announces retirement, will step down effective July 1. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney announces retirement

Interior Health workers have been notified of a potential strike (Submitted)
Possible strike looms over Interior Health, essential service planning underway

A pair of black-necked stilts seen at Duck Lake during the 2021 Bird Festival. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Bird Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this May

An observation for Leafy spurge (pictured) was recorded last summer near Panorama.This perennial is listed as one of the 100 worst invasive species on the planet by the Global Invasive Species Database. (Photo via ISCBC/R Mueller)
East Kootenay residents invited to take part in Community Nature Challenge