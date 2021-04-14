A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)

Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

A Kelowna Mountie has been charged with assault in relation to a violent arrest that was caught on camera last year.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has approved charges against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in connection with the arrest of a suspected impaired driver on May 30, 2020.

Two people caught the altercation on camera. The footage shows Pietrzak punching the suspect at least 10 times.

Shortly after the incident, the Kelowna RCMP launched both statutory and internal investigations, the findings of which were subject to review by an external police agency before being presented to the BCPS for charge assessment. The RCMP maintains that the suspect was uncooperative with police and was arrested for allegedly obstructing a police officer.

The alleged victim, Tyler Russell, filed a lawsuit against Const. Siggy Pietrzak. The Attorney General of Canada, also named in the lawsuit, denied Pietrzak used excessive force in a response to that claim.

Pietrzak remains suspended with pay. According to the RCMP, his duty status is continually assessed and an internal Code of Conduct investigation remains active.

Pietrzak is scheduled for his first appearance in court on May 3.

READ MORE: Attorney General defends Kelowna Mountie involved in rough arrest

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie who punched suspect identified, condemned by sister

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

May 3

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Women still underrepresented in boardrooms despite ‘comply-or-explain’ rule: study
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

Just Posted

A photograph of bear scat shot in town in Kimberley on April 14 that shows bears are up and around once more. Kim Tuff photo.
WildSafeBC back for the season as bears begin to emerge from hibernation

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook has resumed their operations, working to prevent conflict with wildlife… Continue reading

Pictured is the new Cranbrook Food Bank on Industrial Rd. 2. This building will also soon be home to the Cranbrook Food Recovery program and Farm Kitchen. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Cranbrook Food Recovery, Farm Kitchen join Food Bank in new location

The organizations are partnering together to increase food security in the community

Western Financial Place is set to re-open on November 2, 2020. (Cranbrook Townsman file)
Concourse at Western Financial Place to close for season April 16

The City encourages walking on the outdoor track at COTR

The patio at the HeidOut and other Cranbrook restaurant patios will still be open for business during the circuit breaker restriction period. Corey Bullock photo
Indoor dining restrictions likely to be extended: Industry group

Restrictions to in-person restaurant dining that were implemented as part of a… Continue reading

1914
It happened this week in 1914

April 11 - 17: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

Commercial trucks head south towards the Pacific Highway border crossing Wednesday (April 14, 2021). The union representing Canadian border officers wants its members to be included on the frontline priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine. (Aaron Hinks photo)
CBSA officers’ union calls for vaccine priority in B.C.

Border officers at ports including, YVR and land crossings should ‘not be left behind’

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
WATCH: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home

Improve indoor air quality by opening up your windows and doors, among the encouraged ventilation measures

(Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

MP Todd Doherty took to Facebook after his family recently received threats. (Todd Doherty, MP Facebook photo)
‘I don’t run and I don’t hide’: Cariboo MP says RCMP probing threats made against family

Todd Doherty has also notified House of Commons Protective Services

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read