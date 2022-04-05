Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn (Facebook)

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn (Facebook)

Kelowna man charged with homicide in UBCO security guard’s death

22-year-old Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn of Kelowna is to appear in court April 6

A Kelowna man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a UBC Okanagan security guard.

On Feb. 26, Kelowna RCMP responded to an assault in one of the university buildings. A man working at the university allegedly attacked a security guard resulting in her death.

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn, 22, is facing one count of second-degree murder. He is expected to appear in court April 6.

“This has been a difficult few weeks for the community in the aftermath of the tragic events of February 26,” said Inspector Beth McAndie, investigative service officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

“The response in support (of) the woman’s family has been remarkable. I would like to thank the Kelowna Serious Crimes Unit and the first responders for their work to bring this case before the court.”

The victim was identified as Harmandeep Kaur, a 24-year-old woman who moved to Canada six years ago.

Kaur had been granted her permanent residency just three weeks prior to the devastating attack.

READ MORE: UBCO homicide victim new resident to Canada

READ MORE: Vigil held at UBCO for homicide victim

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OkanaganRCMPUBC

Previous story
Leona Alleslev poised to announce Conservative Party of Canada leadership bid
Next story
B.C. police watchdog calls for more funding to combat staffing shortage

Just Posted

The BC Wildfire Service will conduct a prescribed burn near Quartz Lake in Premier Lake Provincial Park on Thursday, April 7, 2022 if conditions allow it.
Prescribed burn in Premier Lake area this Thursday, April 7

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card scanned on entry to a restaurant, a requirement since the fall of 2021. The restriction is being lifted as of April 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8

Cranbrook Hearing Loss Clinic, Winner of the Professional Service Excellence Award. (Barry Coulter photo)
The 2022 Cranbrook Business Excellence Awards

John Wort Hannam (left) is playing Winter Ale at KCT April 13. Hemmell Gemmell (right) is opening.
Three in popular concert series at Key City Theatre set for Wednesday, April 213