On June 23, at 5:30 pm Kimberley RCMP received a call from three kayakers stranded on St Mary’s River.

According to a press release from Sgt. Chris Newel of the Kimberley RCMP, the subjects had been going down the river when it got too rough. They were able to get to the shore, but the opposite side and couldn’t get back.

The RCMP activated Kimberley Search and Rescue through Emergency Management BC.

In the interim an officer was able to access the other side and hike into the subjects. He then escorted them out and transported them back to Kimberley. The people were not injured.

A reminder to those taking part in potentially high risk sports to make sure you are aware of the challenges and prepare accordingly.