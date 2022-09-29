Katie Couric reveals breast cancer diagnosis.

Katie Couric reveals breast cancer diagnosis.

On Sept. 28, journalist Katie Couric revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer a few months ago.

“June 21, 2022, was the first day of summer, my 8th wedding anniversary, and the day I found out I had breast cancer,” Couric said.

A post on her website entitled “Why Not Me” went on to describe the moments after she received the news.

“I felt sick and the room started to spin. I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head,” she said.

Couric explained in the post that her gynecologist had reminded her that she was overdue for a mammogram. A routine breast sonogram and a follow-up biopsy revealed that she had cancer. In July, Couric had surgery to remove a tumour from her breast that was “2.5 centimetres, roughly the size of an olive” and underwent radiation.

The treatment ended on Sept. 27.

According to Couric, she went public with her experience to share a teachable moment she hopes will save lives.

“Please get your annual mammogram. I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening,” said Couric.

