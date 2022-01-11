KAR responds to arson confirmation, says Northstar quad will be down all season

A snowcat shuttles skiers to the top of Kimberley Alpine Resort, past the snow-covered Northstar Quad lift, that the resort has said will be out of commission for the duration of the season due to the fire, which RCMP has now confirmed to be the result of an act of arson. Paul Rodgers photo.

Kimberley Alpine Resort shared their response to the RCMP’s confirmation that the fire in the top lift control station of the Northstar Quad Chair was deliberately set, in a social media post on Monday, Jan. 10. In it the resort also confirmed the unfortunate news that the lift will be down for the rest of the season.

“This will be a difficult and painful fact to comprehend and process for Kimberley Alpine Resort skiers and riders, for others in our community, for our resort team, and for skiers and riders throughout the ski industry,” the resort said.

“We appreciate the work that the RCMP and other agencies have been doing on this fire and we will continue to assist them in any way we can. If you have any tips that may help in this investigation please contact our local RCMP.”

Despite the best efforts from KAR and RCR, it’s been determined that due to the extent of the damage caused by the fire and to the worldwide availability of necessary parts and components the Quad chair will not run again this year.

KAR will be putting out more information later this week for anybody who is looking to either defer their pass to next year, or request a full refund. Requests for a deferral or refund are free of charge, but there will be deductions from the value of a pass for every time it’s been used at the resort this season.

For the duration of the season the resort will continue to operate and provide access for skiers and snowboarders as best they can, utilizing snowcat shuttles graciously provided by Revelstoke and Kicking Horse Mountain Resorts, and the still operational chairlifts to the other two thirds of the mountain that are still open. Open and loaded with a tremendous amount of snow.

“Once again, our hearts and thoughts go out to all of the children, families, seniors, and all the keen skiers and riders whose ski season has been disrupted by this fire. Also, we can’t help but think of the impact this is having on the businesses, and the employees of those businesses, including ours, who depend on tourism and the operation of the ski resort, and who are suffering because of this fire.”

The post also highlighted the resiliency of the community in the face of this setback and encouraged people who both live in and come to visit Kimberley to utilize all the other amenities that make this town great; its restaurants, world-class Nordic skiing, fat biking, snowshoeing, up-tracking and live music scene.

“It is already becoming clear that an act like this will only work to bring us closer together and will in the end make us stronger as a community,” the resort said.



