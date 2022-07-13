KAR reports critical parts to repair lift have arrived in Kelowna

The lift hut at the base of the main run at Kimberley Alpine Resort. KAR file

The Kimberley Alpine Resort has provided an update, via Social Media, on repairs to the main lift, the Northstar Quad. They report that critical parts have arrived at the Leitner -Poma facility in Kelowna and the rebuild has begun.

As most readers are aware, an arsonist hit the resort last December, burning down the hut containing all the lift controls. The main lift was out of commission for the entire 2021/22 ski season.

The main components required for the rebuild project include the drives or electronic devices needed to control the speed and braking of the chairlift, the programmable logic controller (PLC), which is the computer system responsible for the information coming from various safety and control systems of the lift, and the communication lines that connect those systems from top to bottom.

KAR’s Ted Funston posted the following on behalf of the crew:

“Good news! Major critical parts for our lift have made it through the global supply chain and have started to arrive at the Leitner Poma facility in Kelowna.

“Specifically the drives (the electronic devices that control the speed and braking of the lift), the cabinets and many of the components that will make up the safety and control systems have arrived. The Leitner- Poma experts will start to assemble the cabinets and will then deliver them to Kimberley where they will be installed into the newly built lift control building at the top of the Quad chair.

“The plan for the new lift control building is in place, and there is a meeting this week between Leitner Poma, RCR, and the contractor who is going to build the new building up above. Expect to see construction on this building begin soon.

“Everything is on schedule and all efforts are being made to ensure that the lift will be running again before next ski season.

“Once again we are grateful to Leitner-Poma for generously prioritizing the rebuilding of our lift in their busy production schedule.

“We look forward to providing you with further updates on the status of the project as it progresses.”

