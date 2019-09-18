Sa-Hali Secondary school in Kamloops, B.C. (Google Maps)

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

A Kamloops secondary school is under evacuation after the school received a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

RCMP are asking all students and staff to stay away from Sa-Hali Secondary, as officers investigate the threat.

Alternate arrangements are being made for the day, police said in a news release.

This is the third threat made against a Kamloops high school in eight days.

Last Tuesday, a Sa-Hali secondary student posted a “play-on-words” message on social media app Snapchat, threatening her school. Police contacted the student and her parents at home, where she admitted to posting the message. Police did not detail the exact message.

That student will not be facing any criminal charges.

According to Kamloops This Week, students and staff arrived at Valleyview secondary last Friday to find graffiti on the outside of the building referencing a bomb. Large pink letters reading “find the bomb” were scrawled on the west side of the high school, leading staff to call the Kamloops RCMP.

That threat was also determined to be not credible, but police continue to investigate.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian journalist’s kidnapper abandons appeals of sentence, conviction

Just Posted

Cranbrook’s Buckskin Ali wins colt starting competition

Local area horesmanship instructor also won the freestyle championship

COs put down bear after it chases young girl in Kimberley

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Broken water valve to blame for dirty water across town

Run cold water through taps until clear, city currently repairing issue

Golden Girls: Kootenay Ice Agers are hockey champs

One year after a silver finish to the Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ BC Games the Kootenay Ice Agers women’s hockey team set their sights on gold

Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo celebrates volunteers, sponsors

The Cranbrook Rotary Club honoured volunteers and sponsors of the Kootenay Rockies… Continue reading

‘It’s almost surreal’: B.C. fire chief, sidekick Sammy recap rescue mission in Bahamas

Chief Larry Watkinson and Sam the disaster dog spent 8 days assisting a search and rescue team

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

VIDEO: Angry B.C. cyclist starts shaming dangerous drivers online

‘You motorists deserve all your costs and misery’

‘Time to take action:’ Children advocates call for national youth suicide strategy

Council wants Ottawa to make reporting of suicides and attempted suicides mandatory for data collection

Canadian inflation decelerates to 1.9% as gas prices weaken

August was the sixth straight month that price growth was 1.9 per cent or higher

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

B.C. dog breeder banned again after 46 dogs seized

The SPCA seized the animals from Terry Baker, 66, in February 2018

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Most Read