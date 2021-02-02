Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)

Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)

Kamloops health-care workers hoping tire vandal gets nailed

Nails and screws have been placed under the tires of health-care workers’ vehicles

  • Feb. 2, 2021 6:00 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Someone is puncturing the tires of vehicles of health-care workers downtown and the victims want the perpetrator nailed.

Staff at Ponderosa Lodge, at Columbia Street and Fourth Avenue, legally park their vehicles behind adjacent Ponderosa Place, a 55-plus residence.

Since last October, nails and screws have been placed under the tires of vehicles in the rear parking lot, leading many health-care workers to inadvertently puncture the rubber when driving away.

Yanina Yaretz, a care-aide at Ponderosa Lodge, said she has suffered three flat tires as a result of the culprit, noting many other co-workers have also had to shell out hundreds of dollars in repairs or new tires.

In addition to the nails and screws, someone has been leaving religious pamphlets on windshields, with this one titled, “Are you going to heaven?” (Yanina Yaretz photo)

In addition to the nails and screws, someone has been leaving religious pamphlets on windshields, with this one titled, “Are you going to heaven?” (Yanina Yaretz photo)

She said she assumed the first two flats were due to debris from the nearby Royal Inland Hospital patient-care tower construction site. But once it was suspected someone was deliberately targeting the vehicles, she knew otherwise.

Yaretz believes the vandal is now inserting screws into tires, rather than leaving screws and nails in plain view just behind the wheels.

In addition to the nails and screws, someone has been leaving religious pamphlets on windshields, with Yaretz receiving one titled, “Are you going to heaven?”

“I honestly don’t know why he is out to get us health-care workers,” she said. “It is frustrating.”

READ MORE: Another 429 COVID-19 cases in B.C. as health orders reviewed

READ MORE: No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

A co-worker’s dash-cam footage shows a man walking between vehicles and at one point bending down next to a tire, but he is out of camera view. It appears he is focused on a tire, but Yaretz said police have told her there is not enough evidence from that video clip to determine guilt.

Yaretz said there is no security patrolling the area, though staff have been offered rides to and from their vehicles. She said staff have asked for cameras to be installed in the area, but so far there has been no commitment from the employer.

According to the Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn, the file remains open and officially involves three separate incidents around Ponderosa Place in which nails were placed behind a vehicle’s tires, including one that yielded video surveillance of a suspect.

Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)

Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)

Police received the first report on Oct. 19 of last year, which eventually led to the discovery of surveillance footage showing a man in dark clothing with a white stripe, walking with a limp, approaching vehicles.

In November, another report involving nails under parked vehicle tires was received from the area and police questioned two people sitting nearby, but both denied any involvement or knowledge of an offence. The most recent incident was reported in late January and has been added to the original investigation.

Evelyn said police are still working on identifying the man seen in the footage.

“If the person who reported the incident would like to further discuss details of the investigation, they are welcome to contact Kamloops RCMP and reference their file number,” she told KTW.

Anyone who has information on the file, or who may have been a victim and has not yet reported it, contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3193.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame Tire has offered to fix, free of charge, any tires damaged by the culprit. Notre Dame Tire is at 797 Notre Dame Dr. The company can be reached by phone at 250-377-8473.

CoronavirusHealthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Seven new cases, but active cases down to 24
Next story
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Just Posted

The newly formed East Kootenay Female Hockey association hopes to get teams formed by the 2021/22 season. (File Photo)
East Kootenay Female Hockey Association aims to get girls into the game

The association was formed after a growing need for a local program was identified

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

At the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby The Library is now open with extended hours (with some… Continue reading

Pictured is Codie Morigeau, one of two recently appointed directors for the Columbia Basin Trust. Morigeau resides in Cranbrook and grew up in the Ktunaxa Nation community of ʔaq̓am. (Submitted file)
Columbia Basin Trust welcomes new board members

Codie Morigeau and Aimee Watson will join the board

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

Individual in Interior Health contracted the coronavirus variant while travelling

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)
POW Canada launches youth education program

Hot Planet Cool Athletes offers climate science education for Grades 2-12

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

hiring
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Rescue crews aided a snowboarder who had ducked the ropes behind the Sky Chair at Cypress Mountain into dangerous avalanche territory on Tuesday night. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Missing snowboarder rescued on Cypress Mountain as search crews warn of avalanche risk

Tuesday night’s rescue was the SAR team’s second rescue in less than two weeks in the area

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read