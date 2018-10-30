The road to Nemiah Valley, west of Williams Lake. Angie Mindus photo

Justin Trudeau to visit B.C., exonerate First Nations war chiefs who were hanged

The Prime Minister is expected to personally exonerate the chiefs in a visit near Williams Lake

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit a B.C. First Nation near Williams Lake this Friday and formally exonerate six war chiefs who were hanged in the 1860s.

“This event is a healing event for the Tsilhqot’in people,” the Tŝilhqot’in National Government said in a news release on Tuesday regarding the long-awaited meeting. “All Tsilhqot’in are invited to attend.”

Six Tsilhqot’in chiefs were hanged by the colonial government in 1864 and 1865, at a location just north of Quesnel’s hospital. Five of the chiefs were hanged on Oct. 26, 1864, with the sixth executed in New Westminster the following year.

In March, Trudeau stood in up Parliament, apologized to the Tsilhqot’in Nation and exonerated the chiefs.

The event is by invite only and will take place on Tsilhqot’in Title lands in the Nemiah Valley.

Read more: Tsilhqot’in Nations to commemorate hanged chiefs with memorial in Quesnel

Trudeau made an impression on the current chiefs when he detoured from his wildfire tour in Williams Lake in the summer of 2017 to meet with the First Nations leaders.

TNG members were busy hunting this week for the traditional feast.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. should take ‘new approach’ to protecting endangered species: report
Next story
With so many Irish immigrants, B.C. now home to second Irish consulate

Just Posted

Legion continues support for community initiatives

Roughly $41,000 has been donated and distributed to various community programs and organizations

Youth Impact program gets first corporate sponsor

Kootenay Mountain Metal donates $1,500 to program, encourages other businesses to step up

Morrison wins Kootenay-Columbia Tory nomination

Former RCMP officer and diplomat to represent Conservatives in 2019 federal election

The haunting of downtown Cranbrook

Downtown Cranbrook was haunted by dozens of young trick-or-treaters (and their families)… Continue reading

Flags placed on Veterans Graves ahead of anniversary of armistice

Legion, veterans and Cranbrook Cadets mark the coming anniversary of the end of World War I with a ceremony at Veterans Cemetery

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

With so many Irish immigrants, B.C. now home to second Irish consulate

The space at The World Trade Center at Canada Place is being shared with Germany’s consulate

Justin Trudeau to visit B.C., exonerate First Nations war chiefs who were hanged

The Prime Minister is expected to personally exonerate the chiefs in a visit near Williams Lake

“I want to leave” Vancouver Whitecaps captain Waston looking for new home

Waston joined the Whitecaps in 2014 and became captain before the 2017 MLS season

‘Progressive’ contractors, unions call for share of B.C. public construction

NDP’s building trades rule drives up costs, Claire Trevena told

$1M unclaimed lottery ticket sold in B.C.

The winning ticket was purchased in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018

Black Press Media newsrooms win big at Webster Awards

Special ‘Fire Fight’ supplement wins award for Community Reporting

Kelly Ellard, who killed B.C. teen Reena Virk, has day parole extended

The 35-year-old was convicted of murder in 2005, and granted conditional day parole last November

B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applies for judicial recount in Nanaimo

Most Read