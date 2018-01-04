Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was gifted a snowboard from Trapper Snowboards during an official visit to Revelstoke last summer. (File)

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has wrapped up two days of “personal” time in Revelstoke.

According to his office, he first arrived on Jan. 2, after spending New Year’s Day in Lake Louise.

The prime minister is no stranger to the slopes. He was once a snowboard instructor in Whistler.

A representative from Revelstoke Mountain Resort said the family had not been skiing there on Jan. 2 or 3.

WHEN U GET TO MEET JUSTIN TRUDEAU AND UNLOAD HIS SNOWBOARD!!!!!! #TRUDEAU

A post shared by Kitty 🐱 (@ganjamanda) on

An Instagram post this morning shows the prime minister standing in line for a gondola at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden.

Another, posted on Jan. 3 shows the family exiting a gondola cabin toting their skis and boards.

Trudeau has been out west since Dec. 27, when according to his schedule, he arrived in Lake Louise.

 

The prime minister was in Revelstoke last summer when he was asking people to donate to the Canadian Red Cross wildfire aid effort.

He said the Canadian government would match all donations.

Trudeau addressed a crowd on July 29, 2017 from a platform at the intersection of Mackenzie Avenue and First Street.

“There’s a long tradition of this family coming out together to enjoy these mountain,” he said.

RELATED: Justin Trudeau visits Revelstoke to encourage donations to Red Cross

RELATED: Revelstoke silversmith receives thank-you letter from 24 Sussex Drive

His father, Pierre Trudeau, visited the community in 1982.

Mayor Mark McKee gifted the prime minister a family pass to Revelstoke Mountain Resort. Trapper Snowboards gave him a new snowboard.

 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen standing in line for the gondola at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort on Jan. 4. The prime minister was in Revelstoke for a few days, but a representative from the ski hill said the family had not skied on Jan. 2 or 3 when they were in town. (Instagram/matheson29)

