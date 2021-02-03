A sign for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service building is shown in Ottawa, May 14, 2013. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A sign for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service building is shown in Ottawa, May 14, 2013. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Judge denies CSIS request to collect foreign intelligence

An unnamed federal minister was trying to gather intelligence in other countries, from inside Canada

A court has put the brakes on a Canadian Security Intelligence Service request to collect foreign information, ruling a proposed technique would stray beyond the spy service’s legal mandate.

The service was seeking court warrants so it could gather intelligence in other countries, from a location inside Canada, to at the request of an unnamed federal minister.

The spy service is allowed to collect information about threats to national security anywhere in the world, but there are limits on gathering intelligence unrelated to security outside Canada.

Section 16 of the CSIS Act allows the service to collect, within Canada, foreign intelligence relating to the capabilities, intentions or activities of any foreign state, as long as the information-gathering is not aimed at Canadians.

The court has previously noted that Parliament imposed the “within Canada” requirement because collecting intelligence in other countries could harm Canada’s international relations.

In a newly released decision, Federal Court Justice Patrick Gleeson found the service’s proposed use of investigative powers did not meet the “within Canada” requirement of the law.

Gleeson delivered the decision last July but a public version with many passages blacked out was only released Wednesday.

CSIS spokesman John Townsend said federal lawyers have filed an appeal on specific questions relating to the interpretation of the service’s authority to collect foreign intelligence in support of the defence and foreign-affairs ministers.

“The collection of select foreign intelligence is crucial for the conduct of the affairs of the government of Canada and our national security interests,” Townsend said.

“It supports a broad range of priorities, including key foreign-policy issues and national defence.”

The redactions to the ruling mean the proposed CSIS method in question, the information sought and the specific foreign countries are not publicly known.

Federal lawyers acknowledged that the information CSIS sought may be outside of Canada’s borders, but nonetheless argued that the proposed method of collection occurs “within Canada” as the term is used in the law.

However, two lawyers hired to assist the court with the file disagreed, saying the method cannot be properly characterized as occurring within Canada. In addition, even if it could, the method is contrary to foreign and international law, they told the court.

In turning down the warrant request, Gleeson pointed to a previous ruling that said Parliament did not intend CSIS’s limited foreign-intelligence mandate to open the door to covert intelligence operations abroad.

Such operations, the Federal Court found in an earlier case, had the potential to breach international law and the domestic laws of other countries as well as tarnish Canada’s reputation.

“The authority Parliament has granted the service to engage in intrusive activity in furtherance of its duties is limited and controlled,” Gleeson wrote in the latest decision.

He added the method proposed by CSIS “involves significant activity outside of Canada, activity that is both legally relevant and that invites the risks Parliament has sought to mitigate.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead
Next story
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

Just Posted

Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook has teamed up with local adventure writer and photographer Bruce Kirkby to bring the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour to the homes of Kimberley and Cranbrook with the Epic Adventures Tour. Trixie Pacis photo.
Wildsight and Bruce Kirkby launch Banff Film Fest virtual viewing event

‘Epic Adventures Indoors’ lets you enjoy the festival’s films from home while supporting Wildsight

Emergency worker Tyler Morgan administers a COVID-19 test at Juneau International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
No deaths for 2nd day in a row as Interior Health records 63 new COVID-19 cases

There are currently 49 people in the hospital with 20 in critical care

Pictured is Owen Graham, a grade ten student at Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook. Graham has been working on these movable art gallery walls during shop class, and his lunch breaks. Once complete, the walls will be going in the new gallery space for the Cranbrook Arts Council. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
MBSS student crafts gallery walls for Cranbrook Arts Council

Owen Graham’s carpentry project will be used to hang the art at CDAC’s new gallery

Ferdy Belland, one of the three co-owners of the Armond Theatre in Cranbrook, is pictured in front of the stage. Phase 2 of the restoration is complete, and Phase 3 about to get underway. The photograph was taken from the upper corner of the balcony space. Barry Coulter photo
The Armond on the rise

Phase 2 of renovations to Cranbrook’s historic theatre are complete. A new venue begins to take life

Kootenay Christian Academy is offering Grade 10 for the next school year as it begins a three-year rollout towards a full graduation program. Photo submitted by Kootenay Christian Academy.
Kootenay Christian Academy launching first year of high school graduation program

Kootenay Christian Academy is starting a three-year rollout of expanding towards a… Continue reading

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)
Skip the Dishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Company introduces customer surcharge after the province issues an order limiting its ability to charge restaurants amid the pandemic

(Black Press Media files)
Canada bans large cruise ships from domestics waters for one year

Adventure-seeking pleasure craft remain banned from entering Arctic waters

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)
Big White ties new COVID-19 case growth to ‘unsanctioned Australia Day gatherings’

Positive cases continue to stem from privately managed group housing

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it has launched an investigation after allegations of sexualized violence against an employee were made public. (Facebook/Chuck’s Burger Bar)
Victoria police now investigating reports of sexual assault, harassment at downtown restaurant

Many people came forward after calls for information, police say

Michael Elendu, 19, is wanted Canada-wide for the stabbing murder of a man in Calgary. Police say he may be hiding in B.C. (Calgary police handout)
Man wanted Canada-wide for murder may be hiding out in B.C: police

Michael Elendu, 19, from Calgary is accused of stabbing 20-year-old Kyreese Wright in December

FILE – A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
34% of teachers say they’d look to an early career exit over COVID response: BCTF survey

Pandemic has increased workload for the majority of teachers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read