Joy Anderson recipient of KAR Realtor of the Year Award

Pictured are Trevor Koot, executive officer with KAR, and realtor Joy Anderson. Anderson is the recipient of the Realtor of the Year award with KAR. (Submitted file)

Cranbrook Realtor Joy Anderson has won the Realtor of the Year award with the Kootenay Association of Realtors (KAR), recognizing her contributions to the community and real estate industry.

Trevor Koot, executive officer with KAR says that Anderson was nominated by her fellow realtors, of which there are 360 under the KAR umbrella.

“The Kootenay Association of Realtors is a professional member association that all realtors belong to. Part of our mandate is to recognize and acknowledge the great investment that our realtors make to the community, and the industry,” Koot explained. “This award is not about sales transactions. It’s about what they do for the community.”

Koot adds that this is the first year for the award, and realtors throughout the Kootenay Boundary region nominated who they thought were worthy. The board then chose from several finalists.

Anderson says that she is honoured to receive the award and be in this category with the fellow nominees.

“It is an honour to be the recipient of this award. Receiving an award that has been voted on by my peers is probably the highest honour I can receive,” Anderson said. “I am so very grateful to everyone who took the time to vote for me. The Kootenays are blessed to have such great realtors and many of them are deserving of this acknowledgement.

“It is important that buyers and sellers have a choice to work with someone who they feel will represent them well and treat them with respect, and our area offers a selection of highly educated and experienced professionals to assist them. I respect so many of them.”

Anderson has been a licensed realtor since 2008, and through the years she has assisted buyers and sellers with many different types of real estate transactions. This includes residential homes, strata properties, vacant land, acreages, manufactured home parks and individual manufactured homes, and commercial properties.

Anderson says that there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes in real estate, from research, emails and phone calls to communication with other professionals.

“With each phone call or email comes a different scenario. Each client has needs that are original to them. Everyone’s reason for buying or selling can be different depending on what is going on in their lives,” Anderson explained. “My job is to listen to what an individual needs and help them get to that goal. There are many long days and late nights in the real estate profession. The public may not be aware of what goes into getting from point A to point B. Being polite, patient, kind and respectful go along way to make a real estate transaction go smoothly. I pride myself on my ethics, my morals and my ability to listen and evaluate each situation.”

Anderson adds that being a realtor involves teamwork. If a fellow realtor has a question, or vice versa, it’s important that everyone works together to resolve a situation.

That is one of the reasons that Anderson was nominated for the Realtor of the Year award. The colleagues who nominated her say that Anderson goes above and beyond to help her peers when they need it.

This is what one nominator had to say about Anderson, “Joy always operates from a place of integrity and honesty. She helps mentor new agents in our office, has taught me a lot about real estate. She has taught me to refer to our professional standards manual, how to navigate through many issues we face in a real estate transaction. Joy is always professional, and serves her clients with respect and understanding. Joy is well respected amongst her peers in our office as well as our competitors offices. I am proud to nominate Joy as KAR Realtor of the Year.”



