Joseph Creek in Cranbrook. Trevor Crawley photo.

Joseph Creek revitalization ongoing, but challenges remain

Roadblocks at the provincial and federal levels are preventing the city and partner organizations from carrying out ongoing work on Joseph Creek over the last four years.

During a city council meeting on Monday, elected officials heard from staff and representatives from the Columbia Outdoor School, which are working hand-in-hand with the city and other non-profit organizations to revitalize and restore Joseph Creek.

Mike Matejka, the Manager of Infrastructure Planning and Delivery, along with Todd Hebert and Jennifer Krotz with the Columbia Outdoor School, delivered the presentation, which outlined accomplishments on the project and looked ahead to further challenges in the future.

While praising some recent tree-planting up at Idlewild Park, Mayor Lee Pratt also expressed frustration at the pace of some of the work on Joseph Creek, which has run into obstacles from higher levels of government, according to staff.

“I’ve spent countless hours banging my head against the wall trying to get things moving forward with this,” said Matejka, in response. “I think it would be great to try and get the support of mayor and council to engage with our provincial and federal leaders to help remove some of these roadblocks.

“We can only do what we’re permitted to do and we’ve applied to do significant amount of works and we have funding to do significant amount of works and we continue to run into roadblocks on those things and I think we have great solutions to do them, so I think it’d be great if we could find a way to try to get some more support at a high level.”

Coun. Ron Popoff specifically raised concerns of willow trees along the creek banks, which are considered an invasive species, however, staff and Hebert again noted the challenges of working through provincial and federal environmental regulations.

“That is one of the most complex issues we have relating to this project,” Matejka said. “Right now, we know that those trees aren’t good for the creek, they don’t work well at all for the function and health of the creek, they are a ongoing flooding issue. But from the province and the federal government’s perspective, they are trees, they are riparian habitat, they are providing shade, and they shall not be touched.

“I think they understand the issue that those trees pose, but we need to come up with a way that better quantifies and classifies that we need to be able to remove them and try to replace them with something that is more suitable.”

Thousands of volunteer hours and nearly half a million dollars leveraged from grants and community donations of cash or in-kind services have gone into work along Joseph Creek, according to Krotz.

This year, Hebert says priorities include addressing data gaps, supporting infrastructure programs and establishing habitat banking program. A fish management plan is also a key priority that is necessary for moving along some creek work as well, Hebert added.

“Without that fish management plan being complete, a lot of work is going to continue to stall,” Hebert said, “so we’ve really been focusing down on making sure that the fish management plan is in place and that we have all of the pieces put together so that we can present those to the authorities that need to see them.

“And we can strategically help the city with that work so we can make sure the enhancing and upgrading of infrastructure moves along as smoothly as possible.”

Community outreach and stakeholder engagement are further key priorities for the Columbia Outdoor School, which has been involved facilitating programming for school students at various sites along the creek, Hebert said.

“Over time, the creek has really become a place where teachers are bringing their kids out without us and that is fabulous, that is exactly what we’re hoping, is that teachers will do it on their own and get the kids outside,” Hebert added.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ex-PM John Turner eulogized as exemplary politician; COVID limits number of guests
Next story
COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters explode for seven, beat Cranbrook Bucks in exhibition opener

There was no shortage of offence or physicality in Trail Smoke Eaters victory over Cranbrook Bucks

Joseph Creek revitalization ongoing, but challenges remain

Roadblocks at the provincial and federal levels are preventing the city and… Continue reading

Urban wildlife Part I: The East Kootenay birds of summer

The work of local photographers printed in the pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the summer of 2020. Part I.

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

Murder trial begins for two men charged in decade-old shooting

An innocent couple was killed in a targeted shooting that was a case of mistaken identity

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

8 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are two people in hospital and 25 in isolation

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby The Library is now open (with some restrictions, reduced services… Continue reading

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Most Read