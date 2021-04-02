A vial with Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A vial with Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Johnson & Johnson testing COVID-19 vaccine on teens in Canada and U.S.

The study is testing the safety and efficacy of both one-dose and two-dose regimens of the vaccine

Johnson & Johnson has started testing its COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents, beginning with those ages 16 and 17.

The teens will be added to an ongoing study of the vaccine in adults that began last September, the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based drugmaker said Friday.

After initial data from the older teens is reviewed, the trial will expand to add adolescents ages 12 to 15.

J&J says the first teens are being enrolled in the United Kingdom and Spain. Teens in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands will be added, followed by teens in Brazil and Argentina.

The study is testing the safety and efficacy of both one-dose and two-dose regimens of the vaccine, with the two-dose regimens being studied at intervals of one, two and three months after the first shot.

Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development for the company’s Janssen pharmaceuticals unit, says it also expects to initiate studies in pregnant women and children.

A total of 100 million J&J doses are pledged for the U.S. by late May or June.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Air Canada, Transat call off $190 million deal after European approval denied
Next story
Pope on Good Friday hears children tell of pandemic losses

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 42 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

16 people are currently hospitalized, while eight are in critical care

Vandals destroyed newly installed recreation use signs in the Koocanusa area, causing an estimated $5,000 in property damage. Photo submitted.
Vandals destroy recreation signage around Koocanusa

Newly-installed signs destroyed, with estimated $5,000 in property damage

Cranbrook city council discussed easing patio bylaw regulations, among other topics, during a special meeting on Wednesday evening, in response to the three-week "circuit breaker" restrictions announced by the Province. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Cranbrook tweaking outdoor patio regulations amid ‘circuit breaker’ restrictions

Cranbrook city council is moving towards amending a seasonal patio bylaw that… Continue reading

ANKORS East Kootenay held a march in Cranbrook on Monday, August 31, 2020, for Overdose Awareness Day. They marched from the Cranbrook ANKORS location to City Hall, where there was a peaceful protest out front. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Grant funding awarded for overdose support in B.C. Interior

Funding to be used for overdose-related supports in rural, remote and Indigenous communities

The Symphony of the Kooenay‘s “A Team,” in concert in a 2019 photo by Lyle Grisedale.
The Symphony shines … even when we can’t be together

Yme Woensdregt Normally, I’d be writing a review of a concert presented… Continue reading

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

Lucy Phua was an academic advisor at Thompson Rivers University. She died after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street at University Drive on Nov. 15, 2019. (Facebook)
B.C. man behind wheel in fatal collision gets $2,000 fine, driving restrictions

David Tucker, 43, is to pay a $2,000 fine and go 18 months without driving – except for work and certain errands

Reports say a rising COVID-19 case count in the Vancouver Canucks after test results the team got back Thursday night, detecting six more infected players. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 more Canucks players test positive for COVID-19: report

The rising case count is attributed to test results the team got back Thursday night

B.C. Attorney General David Eby talks during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. applying for stay in court after court rules ICBC tribunal partly unconstitutional

Attorney-General David Eby stands by the government’s plan, which aims to divert minor claims to the tribunal

(Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

‘If lung cancer is detected early then treatment outcomes improve enormously,’ says Dr. David Wishart

It’s birthing season for raccoons, and homeowners may want to make sure their attics are well-sealed. (News Bulletin file)
B.C. beware: bandit babies may be moving in

It’s racoon birthing season and homeowners should know what to expect

Surrey Police Service has announced five more hires to its leadership team. (File photo)
Police in B.C. confirm truth to allegations new inspector drove impaired

Information disclosed during hiring process, deemed ‘not a barrier’ by Surrey Police Service

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read