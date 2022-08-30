John Hudak will not seek a second term on Cranbrook Council

John Hudak is pictured taking his official oath of office in May, 2019, after winning the City of Cranbrook byelection. Cranbrook’s Chief Election Officer Sarann Press is on the left. (City of Cranbrook photo)

Cranbrook City Councillor John Hudak has announced he will not be seeking a second term, and will forego the upcoming municipal election set for October 15.

In an open letter, released Aug. 29, Hudak said he made his decision not to run came after consultation with friends and family, and evaluation of “things in my life, as I approach another birth milestone.

“The fact I have a daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter nearby is something I treasure. My son, daughter-in-law and two young grandchildren live in Ontario, thereby limiting the frequency of visits.”

Hudak said that during his time in the RCMP, “I placed my duties ahead of my family. That was a mistake which I do not care to repeat.”

Hudak also spoke of a recent “health event,” a heart attack that led to him receiving triple bypass surgery.

“I feel I have reclaimed 10 years of my life. With this opportunity for a ‘do over,’ I have decided not to seek re-election in 2022.”

Hudak said he considers it an honour to have served on Cranbrook City Council.

“I have enjoyed the opportunity to serve as a councillor and have tried my best with honesty and integrity. With the input and support of residents I have enjoyed the opportunity to serve and considered ‘no call too small,’ as a cornerstone for my service.

“The opportunity to serve with my colleagues on Council has been rewarding and enriching and it was a pleasure to serve with them, even when we did not always agree but that’s democracy in action! We are very fortunate to have this system of governance.

“I am excited to see what the next Council will bring as I believe we are in exciting times for Cranbrook. Thanks for the opportunity and memories, it was a pleasure to serve as one of your city councillors.”

Hudak won a byelection for Cranbrook City Council in May, 2019, following the departure of Councillor Danielle Eaton. He won the vote with a total of 1,115, followed by Ron Miles with 518, Jordan Fiorentino with 428, Randy Tapp with 302, and William McKerrow with 62.