Cedella Roman, 19, was reportedly detained after accidentally crossing the U.S. border in South Surrey. (Cedella Roman/Facebook)

Jogger who crossed U.S. border accidentally a warning to Canadians: expert

Cedella Roman, 19, was detained for two weeks in the United States

A Washington state immigration lawyer says a case of a French teenager who reportedly crossed from Canada into the United States by accident and was detained for two weeks should serve as a warning to Canadians.

Len Saunders says while there are aspects of her case that are unique, it should still serve as a reminder for Canadians to be careful along border crossings.

Cedella Roman, a 19-year-old French citizen, could not be reached for comment but she told CBC she was visiting her mother in B.C. and was jogging near the border when she inadvertently crossed into the U.S. on May 21.

In an email statement, the Department of Homeland Security confirms Roman was arrested by Border Patrol agents in Blaine, Wash., where she was not carrying any identification.

It referred questions about her detention to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saunders says the woman’s French citizenship likely complicated things, as she could not simply be deported to Canada.

He says, typically, joggers or dog-walkers don’t stray so far into the U.S. before they’re stopped and given a warning.

But he says the beach where the woman reportedly was lost has no border signs, so the mistake is understandable and the length of time she says she was detained seems excessive.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. introducing stricter payday-lending law

Just Posted

Resort developer seeks to overturn Jumbo decision

Glacier Resort Ltd seeks to quash ‘not substantially started’ ruling from former cabinet minister

Judge dismisses DNA request in triple murder case

Dean Christopher Roberts must appeal directly to the federal Minister of Justice, reads ruling.

College of the Rockies names new facility after its founder

COTR’s new trade facility will be dubbed Patterson Hall

Kayakers stranded on St Mary’s River

On June 23, at 5:30 pm Kimberley RCMP received a call from… Continue reading

Ktunaxa celebrate St. Eugene ownership

Pow Wow features communities from around the Nation

WATCH: Grand entry into the Ktunaxa Celebration Pow Wow, June 24

The communities of the Ktunaxa Nation and special guests gathered at St.… Continue reading

Jogger who crossed U.S. border accidentally a warning to Canadians: expert

Cedella Roman, 19, was detained for two weeks in the United States

B.C. introducing stricter payday-lending law

The new rules go into effect September 1

Developer seeks to overturn Jumbo resort decision

Glacier Resort Ltd seeks to quash ‘not substantially started’ ruling from former cabinet minister

VIDEO: Horse owned by B.C. breeder wins prestigious Ascot race

Victory for John and Tanya Gunther follows Triple Crown win

VIDEO: Actor victim of alleged racist attack at Alberta McDonald’s

Several racist remarks hurled at Zach Running Coyote by unidentified individual

B.C. couple reeling after Lotto Max win

Winning $1 million ticket purchased in Armstrong, B.C.

Imperial Tobacco ‘shocked’ by Health Canada’s proposed package regulations

Company says there are ‘a number of provisions that are basically impossible’

Gofundme for B.C. girl badly burned during science project

Community support from South Cariboo and others really appreciated

Most Read