Joe Pierre re-elected as Nasuʔkin

It was a close race between Joe Pierre and Julie Birdstone

ʔaq’am Chief Joe Pierre Jr. speaking to leaders of local government in Sparwood, March 22. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

Joe Pierre Jr. has been re-elected as Nasuʔkin (Chief) in the October 28 ʔaq’am community election. The election saw Pierre and Councillor Julie Birdstone tie for 80 votes each in a close race.

As per ʔaq’am Custom Regulations, a recount was held and the votes remained the same. Each candidate had their name placed in a box and a draw was held, resulting in Pierre being re-elected.

Pierre and Birdstone ran against five other candidates including Codie Morigeau, Terry White, Diane Whitehead, Donovan Williams and Sancira Williams-Jimmy.

Williams-Jimmy and Birdstone will join Pierre at the Council table.

Voter turnout saw just over 50 per cent of eligible voters take place, with 159 out of a possible 307 votes cast (51.79 per cent).

