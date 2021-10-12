JCI Kootenay to host ʔaq̓am Chief Joe Pierre in online telling of Ktunaxa Creation Story

JCI Kootenay will be hosting ʔaq̓am Chief Joe Pierre in an online event on October 14th, where Chief Pierre will present the Ktunaxa Creation Story. (JCI Kootenay File)

Pamela Currie, JCI Kootenay Training Director, says that this is an important message for everyone to hear.

“Needless to say, Chief Joe is an amazing storyteller with a local, iconic and important message,” Currie said. “JCI is honoured to welcome Chief Joe in the telling of the Ktunaxa Creation Story.”

She adds that the event is open and inclusive to all, and available online.

“Please invite your community of friends and family to come together Thursday, October 14th at 7p.m. for this intimate and interactive moment,” said Currie.

Currie adds that JCI Kootenay is an organization that fosters personal and professional development in its membership and community.

“Our mission is to cultivate local leaders who are passionate towards creating positive change,” Currie said. “The Ktunaxa Creation Story is a beautiful depiction of the past and the people that stood within it. The learning that comes from its history is invaluable in a way that offers a truly enriching experience to the listener.

“JCI Kootenay believes that through the imagery of the Ktunaxa Creation Story, there is great inspiration. And with inspiration – we can build anything, including a brighter future.”

The event is currently being promoted on Facebook and can be found on the JCI Kootenay Facebook Page. The event page itself offers a zoom link where participants will sign in on October 14th, shortly before 7p.m. The live stream will be approximately one hour, thirty minutes in duration.

