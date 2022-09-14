JCI Kootenay to host all candidates forum in Cranbrook

JCI Kootenay will be hosting an all candidates forum in Cranbrook ahead of the upcoming municipal election.

The forum will hear from the local candidates for mayor and council and is open to all members of the public.

The forum takes place on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Key City Theatre. The municipal election follows shortly after, on Oct. 15.

The all candidates forum is an opportunity for residents of Cranbrook to engage and discuss in “important political issues” in the community, said JCI Kootenay in a press release.

Candidates will be asked a series of questions that are submitted anonymously by the audience before the event.

There will also be a meet and greet just before the forum, in the lobby of the Key City Theatre.

“At this time, questions will be received for consideration in the form,” JCI Kootenay said, adding that if a member of the public is unable to attend they are welcome to send questions in.

Questions can be sent to forum@jcikootenay.com or the JCI Kootenay Facebook page, with a deadline of 11:59 Oct. 6.

A recording of the event will also be available to view afterwards via the JCI Kootenay Facebook page.

Both Lee Pratt and Wayne Price are running for mayor; Pratt seeking a third term, while Price is campaigning for the same role after serving four years on city council.

There are seven candidates running for six city council seats.

Incumbent councillors Norma Blissett, Wesly Graham, Mike Peabody, and Ron Popoff are seeking re-election.

Alongside the incumbents are three new candidates vying for a city council seat – Wayne Stetski, Lynette Wray and Jeremy Youngward.

With files from Trevor Crawley.