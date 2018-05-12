Jaspal Atwal, right, speaks to his lawyer Rishi T. Gill during a news conference in downtown Vancouver, on Thursday, March, 8, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Jaspal Atwal charged with uttering threats

Atwal, 63, was at centre of national controversy during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s India Trip

Jaspal Atwal, who’s invitation to a reception for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sparked national controversy, has now been charged in a B.C. court for uttering threats.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on April 23, according to court documents.

Court documents also show that Atwal was in provincial court in Surrey April 26, where he was released on bail.

His next court appearance is May 24, where a date is expected to be set for a trial or hearing.

Atwal, 63, was convicted of attempting to kill Indian cabinet minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu during a visit to Vancouver Island in 1986.

Atwal is a former member of the Liberal riding association in Fleetwood—Port Kells.

He made national headlines after landing an invite to a Canadian government reception in India in February.

Atwal was photographed at one event in Mumbai with the prime minister’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.

His invitation to a second event was rescinded after news of his presence broke.

