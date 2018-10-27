Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers recalled after salmonella outbreak

One person in B.C., three in Alberta and 24 others have fallen ill across Canada

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a food recall for Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers after a salmonella outbreak caused 25 illnesses including one in B.C. and three in Alberta.

The product, produced by Sofina Foods Inc., was listed with a best before date of May 14, 2019. The recall covers products carrying the code UPC – 0 69299 12491 0, the outer box lot code 2019 MA 14 EST 374 and inner bag lot code 1348M.

Of the 25 people who have become ill, two have been hospitalized, the national inspection agency said Friday. There have been no deaths reported.

Anyone can become sick with a salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are more fragile, according to the inspection agency.

Most people who become ill from a salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days. It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and to not get sick or show any symptoms, but to still be able to spread the infection to others.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian Holocaust denier guilty of inciting hatred in German court
Next story
Fewer Americans are visiting British Columbia

Just Posted

HIGHLIGHTS: Kootenay Ice frozen against Edmonton Oil Kings

For the second game of their homestand, the Kootenay Ice got drilled… Continue reading

Laurie Middle School celebrates diversity with rainbow sidewalk entrance

Student-led initiative comes together with the support of teachers and district staff

“This is Our Ice”

Green Bay Committee says we can do this as reach out campaign launches

Conference connects classrooms to communities

Participants learn from the land and people of the Ktunaxa Nation

Public sector union donates building to Food Bank

The Cranbrook Food Bank Society now owns the building on their property… Continue reading

B.C. filmmaker wins Wildlife Oscar for toad documentary

Mike McKinley’s Toad People won an award at the Wildscreen Panda Awards Oct. 19

How much money do you need to live the life you truly desire?

An Edward Jones survey suggests that $300,000 a year in pre-tax income is what Canadians need for a care-free lifestyle

UPDATE: At least 10 people killed in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

VIDEO: B.C. teacher starts kickboxing class to combat poor attendance

Dane Waldal, a teacher at C.H.S.S in Prince Rupert started a program during the school’s “flex” period

Judicial recount set for Monday following tie vote for mayor in Peachland

Incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough are tied with 804 votes each following last week’s election

Party bus regulations overdue, says B.C. mom who’s advocated for changes

Julie Raymond has fought for changes for a decade

GUEST COLUMN: Proportional representation curbs extremist movements

Pioneer of B.C. electoral reform argues for yes vote in referendum

Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers recalled after salmonella outbreak

One person in B.C., three in Alberta and 24 others have fallen ill across Canada

Wow! Dodgers top Boston in 18th inning, longest Series game

Max Muncy’s home run leading off the bottom of the 18th inning finally ended the longest World Series game in history early Saturday

Most Read