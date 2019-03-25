Canadian Food Inspection Agency issues recall for Janes brand chicken nuggets. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Janes brand chicken nuggets recalled due to possible salmonella

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been reports of illness

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Janes brand pub style chicken nuggets.

The warning issued on Thursday by the food inspection agency says the nuggets are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination and should not be consumed.

READ MORE: Organic Matters tea recalled across B.C. due to Salmonella

“Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” CFIA said in the recall notice. “Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.”

The agency is asking those who have the product to throw it out or return it to the store where it was purchased.

There have been reported illnesses associated with this product, according to the CFIA. If you become sick from consuming this product you are asked to contact your doctor.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered from an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak, and that a food safety investigation is still underway and may lead to the recall of other products.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau delivers campaign-style speech while introducing candidate Taggart

Just Posted

Know It All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

On display at the Cranbrook Public Library Jeannette Oostlander original oil paintings… Continue reading

Ktunaxa Nation holds first language summit since 2011

The language summit coincides with the youth’s, allowing for trans-generational transfer of knowledge

Ktunaxa Nation holds Ahead of the Game 2.0 youth summit

Youth summit coincides with language summit

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

March 17 - 23: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Quilters re-invent Peak Freak T-shirts

Submitted A collaboration with the Cranbrook Quilters Guild (CQG) has resulted in… Continue reading

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Cecelia Ahern’s ‘Roar’ features 30 short stories about 30 women;… Continue reading

‘Earth, where does it hurt?’

Rev. Yme Woensdregt It has been a terrible time for the world… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To Sylvia and also to the nice man who waited for… Continue reading

B.C. river cleanup crew finds bag of discarded sex toys

Chilliwack volunteers stumble on unexpected find while removing 600 lbs of trash from riverway

Trudeau sells housing plan in visit to hot real estate market in B.C.

Trudeau said the budget contains measures to help first-time buyers

Norway opens probe into why cruise ship ventured into storm

The Viking Sky was headed for southern Norway when it had engine problems on Saturday afternoon

Fired B.C. farmland commission chair backs NDP rule changes

Richard Bullock agrees with Lana Popham, ALC records don’t

Michael Dunahee’s disappearance remains the largest probe in Victoria police history

The four-year old Victoria boy went missing without a trace on March 24, 1991

Most Read