Jaffray man found dead after search

The 34-year-old man from Jaffray was reported missing on July 10

A man from Jaffray who was reported missing was found dead near Elko over the weekend.

According to Cst. Debra Katerenchuk of the Elk Valley RCMP, on July 10, they received a report that a 34-year-old man from Jaffray had not been heard from since the previous day. An investigation was launched.

Efforts to find the man were undertaken by friends, family, police, and search and rescue.

Later in the day, police were asked to check on the well-being of a man seen at the end of Cutts Rd, south of Elko.

“The man was identified as the one who had been reported missing earlier the same day,” said Cst. Katerenchuk.

Criminality is not suspected in the death, Katerenchuk said, and an investigation is ongoing.

“We are working with the Coroner and continue with our interviews.”

