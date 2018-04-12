Jaffray house destroyed by fire late Wednesday

Fire crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in the Jaffray area late Wednesday.

According to a news prelease from the Regional District of East Kootenay, members from the Jaffray, Baynes Lake and Elko Fire Departments responded to the call just before 11 pm Wednesday night.

“The house was fully engulfed when we arrived on scene and is a total loss,” says Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Service Chief, Dave Boreen. “Fortunately, there were no occupants in the home and there are no injuries.”

The original call came in at 10:48 pm and a total of 19 firefighters from the three departments answered the call.

“The crew has done a great job of keeping the fire isolated to the one structure and although we now have the fire itself under control, I expect we will remain on scene throughout the night to ensure it is fully extinguished and any hot spots are dealt with,” adds Boreen.

The Fernie Fire Department also responded with a tender truck to assist with water shuttle operations.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Previous story
Sexual harassment in the workplace is an ‘epidemic,’ says survey
Next story
Jaffray house destroyed by fire late Wednesday

Just Posted

Jaffray house destroyed by fire late Wednesday

Fire crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in the… Continue reading

Conductors, engineers with CP Rail authorize strike action

CP Rail, Teamsters union negotiating new labour agreement that expired in December.

City to forward urban deer report to ministry, apply for another wildlife permit

The City of Cranbrook’s urban deer report, released to Council and the… Continue reading

No injuries during ‘landing incident’ in Calgary

Plane that departed from Cranbrook had nose wheel separate from landing gear in Calgary.

Cranbrook RCMP report: April 2-April 9

• Calls for Service: 135 • Impaired Driving: One (alcohol) • Collisions… Continue reading

VIDEO: Kimberley Alpine Resort helicopter Easter egg drop

For the first time in their history, Kimberley Alpine Resort conducted a… Continue reading

Jaffray house destroyed by fire late Wednesday

Fre crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in the Jaffray area late Wednesday.

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families

Sexual harassment in the workplace is an ‘epidemic,’ says survey

Sexual harassment in Canadian workplaces is an “epidemic that has been allowed to persist.”

The first of 16. Funeral for play-by-play announcer of Humboldt Broncos

The funeral for Tyler Bieber will be held today at the Elgar Petersen Arena where the Broncos played their home games.

Pair of Metro Vancouver police officers arrested, released, in Cuba

The Vancouver and Port Moody police departments have confirmed one of their members was taken into custody and then released

Canadians make history by winning inaugural Commonwealth Games beach volleyball

Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes made history Thursday at the Commonwealth Games.

B.C. city sends message of support on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Mayor said it’s important for everyone to know that some B.C. communities back the project

B.C. police officers disciplined following harassment complaint

Investigation looked at repored workplace and sexual harassment in one of Delta’s patrol platoons

Most Read