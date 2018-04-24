It’s tax time

Carolyn Grant

Every year around tax time, Canadians call the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to ask a variety of questions.

You can find most answers online, and even more if you are registered for the CRA’s online services.

Here are some of the most asked questions:

1. Do I need to do my taxes?

Doing your taxes may put money in your pocket. You need to do your taxes if you want to receive, or continue to receive, certain benefit and credit payments you may be eligible for such as the Canada child benefit, the GST/HST credit, the guaranteed income supplement and many more.

You also have to do your taxes if, for example, you owe taxes, have a balance owing under the Home Buyers’ Plan or the Lifelong Learning Plan, or sold your principal residence in 2017. Find out more at Do you have to file a return?

2. What do I need to do my taxes?

The Doing your taxes page on canada.ca gives you all the information you need to get started.

3. Where can I get help with my income tax and benefit return?

If you need help doing your taxes and you have modest income and a simple tax situation, local community organizations and their volunteers host free tax preparation clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Volunteers can do your taxes for you. There are tax clinics from February to the end of April every year, and some of them are open year-round. To find one near you, use the MyCRA mobile web app or visit canada.ca for a list of clinics by province.

4. How do I notify CRA of a change in my address?

If you’re registered for the CRA’s online services, you can change your address by going to My Account, by using the MyCRA and MyBenefits CRA mobile web apps, or by calling the CRA at 1-800-959-8281. You can also fill out Form RC325, Address change request and send it to your tax centre.

5. How do I notify CRA of a change in my marital status?

You can change your marital status online by selecting “Change my marital status” in My Account, by selecting “Marital status” in the MyCRA mobile web app, or by selecting “Update marital status” in the MyBenefits CRA mobile web app. You can also contact the CRA by phone or fill out Form RC65, Marital Status Change and send it to your tax centre.

6. How do I know how much I owe or where my refund is?

Find the amount of your balance owing or your refund by logging into My Account or the MyCRA mobile web app. If you are getting a refund, the details will include the refund method (direct deposit or mailed cheque), the date it was sent, and the amount. You can also call the Tax Information Phone Service (TIPS) at 1-800-267-6999 to ask about your refund. TIPS is available from mid-February to December 2018.

7. How can I get a copy of my notice of assessment or reassessment?

If you do your taxes online using certain NETFILE-certified software products, you can receive an express notice of assessment (NOA) in the software shortly after you submit your return. If someone else is doing your taxes for you, they can request an Express NOA on your behalf.

You can also get a copy in My Account. You will be able to view and print detailed information of an assessment or reassessment of your income tax and benefit return for the current year and the 10 previous years. To view a summary of your assessments on the go, use the MyCRA mobile web app. To get your notices online, sign up for online mail.

Sign up for online mail and the CRA will send you an email letting you know when you have new mail to view in My Account, like your notice of assessment.

8. Where is my benefit or credit payment?

Find the amount and date of your benefit and credit payments by logging into My Account or the MyBenefits CRA mobile web app. Make sure you do your taxes on time and keep your personal information up to date to continue to receive your payments without interruption.